OPP personnel supports Quilts of Valour

by Sylene Argent

Members of the local OPP made a surprise visit to the Quilts of Valour (QOV) Program’s monthly sewing day on Thursday, April 13, at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

Thanks to the generosity of the OPP officers, $1200 was collected and presented to the sewers so they can continue to provide homemade quilts to local veterans, free of charge.

Constable Jody Fedak said the donation was presented in a cheque and in gifts certificates.

Her mother is a part of the group, and she had heard that many of the members dig into their own pockets to create the quilts. Fedak was pleased fellow officers were so generous in support of the program.

In the past, a homemade quilt had been presented to a local officer through the QOV program, she explained.

“We had a lot of generous officers,” Fedak commented.

“They totally blew us away,” Janet Bergeron, the Regional Representative for QOV, said of the unexpected donation, which she added was the largest the group has received to date. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

This sew date just happened to also have the largest turn out of crafters as well. “It was a total surprise,” Bergeron said of 21 volunteers who showed up to create homemade quilts for the program.

The QOV program is designed to give “quilted hugs” to injured Canadian Army Forces members and veterans. Crafters meet to create the quilts as a way to show appreciation to members of the military and veterans for their service and commitment to their country.

This group meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Essex Legion. Anyone interested in lending their quilting abilities to this program is urged to contact Bergeron via the website for more information.