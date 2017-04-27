Farm Lot Severance Sizes raise concerns in Essex

by Adam Gault

New farm lot severance size regulations have raised some concerns throughout Essex.

Under previous regulations, 100 acres was the minimum that was allowed to be subdivided. Under the new regulations, 200 acres is needed for severance.

“I’ve had several complaints since Essex has adopted the more stringent rules,” Essex Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche said. “Farmers don’t have a pension; a lot of these farmers would like to sell off half of their farm for cash or sharecropping.”

The previous inconsistent approach to minimum agricultural lot size has been brought before Essex County Council in recent months leading to several studies pointing towards the new recommendations.

One of the studies brought before that council determined farm operation size has increased in Essex County in the past ten years. As the lot fabric is further fragmented, farmers are forced to buy several, often geographically separated parcels, in order to expand and grow their farm operations. This leads to additional travel between parcels thereby bringing large farm machinery into increased conflict with normal roadway traffic with a potential impact on public safety.

The new recommendations look to avoid the continuing fragmentation of agricultural lands into the future.

The study also noted that more subdivided residential lots in the county could place a greater strain on municipal services, stating that the construction of new residential dwellings will add pressure on service delivery expectations for Essex County and the lower tier municipalities.

The number of new residential developments would have a strong impact on delivery for services such as police, fire, EMS, libraries, waste and recycling, school transportation, and water services. The additional cost to provide these services to a more widely scattered population would have to be distributed among local taxpayers.

Deputy Mayor Meloche believes such concerns are overblown.

“Those school buses are travelling down those roads already,” Meloche said. “Queens Park is trying discourage rural development. You can’t create a one plan solution for all of Ontario.”

Deputy Mayor Meloche continued to say that the new regulations would economically hinder future development for Essex County.

“We wont have the kind of sharecropping we want, businesses will look at other jurisdictions to do business in,” Meloche explained.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor can be reached at (519) 982-2776.