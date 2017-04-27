Local students visit Vimy Ridge

by Fred Groves

Vimy Ridge.

Two words that, even 100 years later, can still bring a nation to attention.

A battleground with significant historical proportions, Vimy Ridge in France is what many consider to be the birth of Canada as, for the first time during World War I, all four Canadian Corps divisions fought as one unit.

On April 9, 2017, Essex’s Jessica MacPherson and Lucia McElwain stood in front of the great stone monument at the exact spot where 3,598 Canadian soldiers, including at least one from Essex, gave their lives.

“It was kind of surreal to be in a place where war had happened,” MacPherson said.

Seven students from Essex District High School were part of a large contingent of Essex County knowledge-seekers that made the pilgrimage to the huge memorial.

“That was the whole reason we went. It’s a big part of our history.”

MacPherson said that they went to Vimy Ridge to learn what had happened during the battle, which took place from April 9-12, 1917, and to honour those men who were killed.

At the ceremony which had moving speeches from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General David Johnston, it took over five hours to read out the names of the dead, including Lt. Archie Frank Wagner from Essex, Ontario.

“We need to remember the people who fought and sacrificed for us,” MacPherson said.

Lt. Wagner was a 19-year-old student when he enlisted on March 29, 1915. The son of David and Elizabeth Wagner was promoted to Lieutenant on June 28, 1916 and attached to the 7th Canadian Trench Mortar Battery.

Killed in action at Vimy Ridge on April 9, 1917, Lt. Wagner was buried at Bois-Carre British Cemetery, Pas de Calais, France.

He is one of 32 Essex-born men who lost their lives in WWI. In all, 165 from this town served, and their names are honoured at the local cenotaph.

MacPherson said that not only did they attend the 100th anniversary ceremony, but they toured the actual battle field and went underground to see part of the restored, complex trench systems that were an important part of the fighting.

“I took a few steps into the underground bunkers and it was scary,” she said.

What she saw was a reminder of the past and a part of history that will never, and should never, be forgotten.