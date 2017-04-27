Essex Minor Hockey Assoc. recognizes volunteers

by Sylene Argent

Volunteers with the Essex Minor Hockey Association (EMHA) wrapped up another successful season of play on the evening of Friday, April 21. Coaching Staff and EMHA board members gathered at Belleview Golf Club for the annual Volunteer Appreciation & Awards night.

The event offers an opportunity for EMHA’s group of volunteers to come together as an organization and celebrate the dedication and commitment of exemplary individuals who inspire, innovate, and share knowledge of the sport with others, Sumar Clarke, EMHA Director of Sponsorship, Fundraising, and Events, said.

The event also allows those involved with EMHA to reflect on a great season.

Each year, EMHA invites one of its players to the mic to share with the coaching staff and executive what their dedication to the sport means to the players.

Alex Havinga was selected to speak on behalf of EMHA players for the event. He was introduced as an individual who helps out at EMHA events, and is a courteous and respectful player.

When Havinga was approached about speaking, he originally thought, “Not a chance.” But, he would warm up to the idea as he would have the opportunity to thank the coaches for another great year.

Havinga began skating when he was four, but explained he would quickly want nothing to do with skating and hockey. His parents made him finish the session of lessons, but he had no desire to commit to it after that point. Instead, he turned to soccer and would cheer on his younger brother while he played hockey a few years later.

“A few years after, an interest sparked,” he said. Being around the arena to cheer on his little brother reminded him of the fun he was missing on the ice. He played his first year of hockey in 2015 at 11-years old.

“I didn’t have a lot of experience. I wanted to be a goalie,” he said. “Dad said I would have to learn to skate. Seriously. Here we go again,” he joked.

But in all seriousness, Havinga said he could not have had a better team. “Win or lose, it is for the love of the game…the great thing about hockey is that it brings everyone together.”

Most of the awards presented during the annual banquet are presented to coaches and board members for their dedication to the local organization. One youth was presented an award, however. Austin Monteiro, who played in Bantam Minor, was recognized for coming out to every practice and game and giving 150 percent all the time.

For the past six years, Brian Diemer has held onto the role of EMHA President. He was also a board member for three years prior to taking on the lead position. This will be his last year as President, and he took the opportunity at the banquet to reflect on the roll and the organization he had dedicated a lot of time to over the years. He also thanked all the volunteers for their involvement in making the organization run every year.

This past season was successful, he said, as EMHA brought home two Silver Stick International Championships and had another team in the finals for another. The last Silver Stick won was 22 years ago, he noted. He acknowledged all of the local wins and tournament wins EMHA experienced this year.

A new program was First Shift this season, which invited youth six to ten-years old who have never played hockey a chance to get a feel for the game. He said the program was successful and many of the participants plan to enroll in EMHA next season.

Overall, Diemer said, being President of EMHA has been a positive experience. “I am proud to have been a part of EMHA and will continue to be,” he said.

For more info on the local hockey organization, log onto essexhockey.ca.