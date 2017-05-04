Gosfield North students learn math is fun

by Sylene Argent

Last Wednesday evening, staff and students at Gosfield North Public School joined forces to host a Family and Math Fun Night. The event allowed the students to demonstrate how they are learning math in the classrooms through a variety of activities.

This was the first time the school hosted this event, Gosfield North Principal Rob Kapetanov explained. The Parent Council organized an escape room for the students so they could show their parents how they are learning math, in a fun way. Up to 200 individuals enjoyed this attraction.

Each teacher in the school came up with a math activity for the event to allow their students to demonstrate to their parents that “math is not so scary and that it can be fun,” Kapetanov said.

Recently, Kapetanov explained, research has been conducted on how individuals learn math. He said it was discovered not enough time had been spent allowing students to use concrete manipulatives, objects used in aiding in the solving of a math problem, that could improve students’ skills in the future and help them gain a better understanding of why math is done a certain way instead of just memorizing formulas.

In the gym during the event, students used large cut-outs and placed them on the correct space on the floor to solve a puzzle-like activity.

Dan Wilkins, a grade eight teacher, and Paul Thomas, the grade 7/8 teacher, explained some of the activities hosted in the gym focused on geometric shapes. Some of the activities could be used to solve area or perimeter problems.

They called the activities “discovery learning.” They added it was a great way to get the kids to explain the math they were learning to their parents.