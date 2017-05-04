‘Be a Donor’ flag raised at Essex municipal hall

by Sylene Argent

Surrounded by friends and family last Thursday morning, local ambassadors for organ donation, 15-year old Kaidyn Blair and six-year old Emily Ledoux (pictured above, right), proudly hoisted the ‘Be a Donor’ flag up high in front of the Essex Municipal Building.

For the past several years, April 27 has been designated as Kaidyn Blair Organ Donation Awareness Day in Essex to help recognize his efforts of raising awareness about the organ donation registry. This date is Blair’s transplant anniversary.

Blair is liver transplant recipient, who has made it his mission to increase the number of area individuals on the Organ Donation Registry. Blair and Ledoux were born with Biliary Atresia. Blair was able to receive a lifesaving liver transplant shortly after his first birthday, and Ledoux received a live liver transplant from her father over a year ago.

Later that day, Blair shared his story at area schools to encourage students to register to be a donor when they come of age. Over the past few years, his advocacy work has helped increase the number of Essex area individuals on the organ donation registry from 18 percent to 42 percent.

Essex, according to beadonor.ca, is ranked 69th out of 170 Ontario communities. Ontario’s average is 31 percent.

“14-years ago, I was blessed with an angel donor, and look at him now,” Tammy, Blair’s mother, commented before the duo raised the flag. “Emily, you gave Kaidyn inspiration to help others.”

Log onto beadonor.ca for more information or to sign up to become an organ donor. An organ donor can save up to eight lives.

According to the website, there are currently over 1500 individuals on the wait list for a lifesaving organ.

The flag raising was also held as a way to announce the 2017 installment of “Kaidyn’s Dream…A Walk for Life.” The walkathon will take place on Saturday, June 10 in Essex Centre, beginning at 9 a.m.

A green mile or half marathon walk to Windsor Regional Hospital will be offered. The majority of the proceeds will support the WE Care for Kid’s campaign to support the Ronald McDonald House, and to continue to raise awareness on organ donation in Essex County.

For more information and to learn about registration fees, log onto www.wecareforkids.org/category/events.