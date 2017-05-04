Outstanding youth recognized during appreciation night

by Sylene Argent

On the evening of Monday, April 24, the Essex Optimist Club recognized the efforts and volunteer services of 45 local youth through the annual Youth Appreciation Night that was hosted inside the hall at Holy Name of Jesus Church.

For the past eight years, members of the Essex Optimist Club have hosted this event to “Thank the kids for making a difference…through their volunteer service,” Essex Optimist member Sandy Larivee said. Those honoured through the event, “Are the kids who go the extra mile to make friends happy and put extra effort into making their organizations or classes great.”

The Optimist Club invites local dignitaries, members of the local OPP detachment and Essex Fire & Rescue, and reps of local service clubs to serve these youths and their families dinner during the special event.

For the dedication these youth have shown to the various clubs, organizations, churches, or associations that they have shown commitment, the Essex Optimist Club presented the honourees with a backpack and certificate.

Two lucky youth also took home ERCA donated family passes for conservation areas.

To gather potential recipients for the annual award, The Essex Optimist Club reach out to local youth-related groups and organizations, churches, schools, sporting associations, and clubs to put names of outstanding youth forward.

Larivee emceed the event, and in honour of the outstanding contributions the youth have made, she read aloud a bio of each, highlighting the dedication they have committed to their community. Reading those achievements, “Is pretty moving,” she said. “It is pretty neat to learn about the kids who do great things.”

In addition to presenting the awards, members of the Essex Optimist Club also presented $500 to local Scouts to support members being able to attend an upcoming Jamboree in Nova Scotia, and further donated $1000 to Ronald McDonald House for local families who need to use it.

During the event, Larivee noted the Optimist Club needs help in organizing events like the Youth Appreciation Dinner and its monthly youth dances. Anyone interested in volunteering to ensure projects like these can continue is urged to contact her at sandylarivee@gmail.com.