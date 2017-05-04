Grand Opening of Cypher Systems Group Greenway held in McGregor

by Adam Gault

Grey skies couldn’t dampen the mood on Thursday, April 27 as dozens of walkers, cyclists, and schoolchildren gathered with representatives from the Cypher Systems Group, Essex Region Conservation, and the Towns of Essex and Amherstburg to celebrate the grand opening of the Cypher Systems Group Greenway in McGregor.

The newly completed Cypher Systems Group Greenway makes use of the abandoned rail line, which was first donated to the Essex Region Conservation Foundation in 2003. The new Greenway covers an impressive 22 kilometres from downtown Essex to the Town of Amherstburg, and connects with the existing Chrysler Canada Greenway.

Funding for the project was made possible through various private and public donors. Caesars Windsor made an initial donation of $25,000 to begin the funding. Donations of $250,000 from Cypher Systems Group and $100,000 from the Town of Essex allowed the trail extension to be eligible for up to an additional $500,000 in funding through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

Brian Schwab, President of the Cypher Systems Group, spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony, saying that the new trail wasn’t about giving back, but improving the community as a whole.

“We believe in this community. We want to make Windsor-Essex County the finest we can,” Schwab said. “It really is an investment, for everyone to use and enjoy today, and for future generations to come.”

Rick Fryer, the Chairperson of the Essex Region Conservation Authority, said that development of the local trail system and community programs play a large part of the reason Essex County is becoming the region in which people want to live.

“Green spaces, trails, and a healthy environment directly contribute to our region being recognized as the place for life, where people choose to live, work, visit, and invest. Trails connect us as communities and as Canadians, and this is a wonderful way in which to celebrate Canada 150,” Fryer said.

Deputy Mayor of Amherstburg Bart DiPasquale presented a cheque for $100,000 to the Essex Region Conservation Authority, matching the Town of Essex’s donation.

Fryer closed the ceremony with a bit of a cliff-hanger, alluding to upcoming announcements from ERCA within the next few months, saying there are limitless opportunities for exciting new developments from the organization.