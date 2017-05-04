Harrow Seniors donate projector

A few members of the Harrow Community Seniors pose to celebrate this group’s recent donation of an audio/visual projector for the community room at the Harrow & Colchester South Community Centre.

by Sylene Argent

Recently, members of the Harrow Community Seniors donated an audio/visual projector for the community room at the Harrow & Colchester South Community Centre.

The Harrow Community Seniors group use the community room at the Harrow & Colchester South Community Centre once a week to host Pepper games and socialize.

Albert Patrick, President of the Harrow Community Seniors, said every year the group donates something for the room. They decided to donate the projector this year as they were told it was needed to enhance the room, which other groups also utilize, including the Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS).

The Harrow Community Seniors group plays Pepper each Wednesday from around quarter-to-one to around 3:30 p.m. It is always open to new members.