Town getting serious about new town hall

by Fred Groves

It could take a couple of years from now, but what is almost certain is that Essex is bracing to build a new town hall.

The current municipal building, erected in 1967 at 33 Talbot South, is simply not large enough to house a growing staff in a growing town that now has over 20,000 residents.

“What we want them (Council) to do is okay it and let us start allocating funds in 2018,” Essex CAO Tracey Pillon-Abbs said.

A December 2016 report prepared by Stephenson Engineering indicates not only the need for a new town hall but suggests several options on where it should go.

According to the report, the most desirable place to build would be adjacent to the Essex Centre Sports Complex, directly off the Arner Townline.

However, Pillon-Abbs said that is just one possibility and others include construction on lands that are currently being used for recreational purposes.

“We would encourage Council that when they narrow the choices down [that] they have public consultations.

“Public participation would help. It would allow them to have input. One debate is where it should go,” she said.

The price tag of a new town hall could reach over $5 million.

Currently there are 25 town employees who work out of the 50-year old municipal building. The report by Stephenson, which had input from staff, indicates that 21,416 square footage is needed.

That would allow those who work at satellite sites, such as the Sports Complex, Harrow Arena, and the Gesto Fire Hall to be under one roof.

“We would like to see a one-stop shop,” Pillon-Abbs said, who added she agrees that a new building is needed.

A former municipal employee in Leamington, she said that when that town built its new town hall, it was a three-way financial split between municipal-provincial-federal. That may not be possible when Essex decides to build.

“We would watch for any future funding.”

Other possibilities for a new Essex town hall are adding on to the current building, sharing space at the Essex Civic Centre where Council currently holds its regular meetings, or perhaps the Harrow High School.