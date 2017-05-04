Lazee G Ranch hosts Horse Day

by Sylene Argent

A bit of rain didn’t scare a couple of hundred visitors from enjoying Horse Day at Lazee G Ranch on Sunday.

The event was hosted to allow community members a chance to learn all about horses, from riding disciplines to parts of the equine skeletal system, and enjoy a day out in the county. It also served as a way for students at Lazee G to demonstrate their knowledge and skills through educational displays and English and Western riding demonstrations.

Attendees were also able to enjoy watching vaulting and precision drill demonstrations, in addition to a tricking riding performance from Off Kilter Equine Entertainment, which has partnered with Lazee G in the past to entertain during the annual Shodeo event that takes place at the farm in July.

Admission to the event was a couple canned goods, which representatives of Lazee G will forward to the Downtown Mission, Riding Instructor Hanna Colenutt explained.

“We had a pretty big crowd,” Colenutt said of event visitors. Just in the first few hours, she suspected the event attracted around 200 attendees.