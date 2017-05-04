Park bench dedicated for Bridlewood Park

Wendy Holland (centre) and family dedicate a new bench for Bridlewood Park.

by Adam Gault

Family and friends gathered on a beautiful day on Wednesday, April 26 to dedicate a new bench to the memory of Bradley Holland on the second anniversary of his passing.

Bradley Holland served with the Town of Essex Fire Department for 22 years, culminating his career in serving as the District Chief.

The loving impact Holland had on the community could be heard in the words of those who spoke to his memory.

Doug Sweet was in attendance not just representing the Town as the Director of Community Services, but as a personal family friend. He reminisced of his time working with Holland as a young man at Beaver Lumber, the Holland family business.

His wife, Wendy Holland, dedicated the bench. She also spoke to her late husband’s love of children and the community.

“Brad loved to see children happy, it was a great joy in his life. If he knew that he could do something to make a child happy, he would go out of his way to do it,” Holland said.

In describing Holland’s generosity, Wendy told a story about his giving nature regarding a group of disadvantaged children one Christmas.

“He donated a small sum of money that would normally be spent on our Christmas to them,” she explained. “He knew that our children would not want for anything for Christmas, but this money would help put some smiles on those children’s faces.”

As Wendy’s grandchildren played in the background, she explained how the park had been a cornerstone of the neighbourhood for generations.

“Our children played in this park all the years they were growing up and now their children are playing here, too. This beautiful new and fun look for Bridlewood Park was the inspiration to help our family keep his memory alive,” Holland said.

Wendy closed the ceremony knowing her husband would be very happy to know that his memory would be cherished in a park that he and his family held so dearly, and by thanking the Town of Essex and Sweet for their support in this endeavor.