HEIRS hosts real stories and wartime slang meeting

by Adam Gault

The Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS) held a meeting on Thursday, April 27, which featured a special presentation on World War One stories and the origins of slang terms from that historical period.

Richard Herniman, the President of HEIRS, delivered the presentation that captivated those in attendance from beginning to end.

Herniman wanted to put an emphasis on the untold stories of the First World War, saying that there were many important untold stories that deserved to be heard.

He explained that the popular perception of the First World War being decided mainly by trench warfare and large offensive charges is not entirely correct.

Herniman told the audience that new military tactics needed to be devised and implemented in order to break the long stalemates that resulted from prolonged trench warfare.

One of those new tactics was to form small groups of soldiers known as “raiders.” These groups would sneak into the enemy trenches after dark to carry out small attacks and demoralize German soldiers. They would employ a patchwork of homemade and hand to hand weapons, including clubs, hatchets, and brass knuckles. They carried pistols which were only to be used as a last resort, as their missions required them to move in and out undetected.

Herniman also told the audience a bit about the history of how the Canadian National Vimy Memorial site came to be.

In 1922, France granted Canada use of the land where the monument now sits, declaring that Canada may “freely and for all time” use the 100 acres of Vimy Ridge on the condition that Canada is responsible for the maintenance of the memorial and the surrounding battlefield park.

In the second part of his presentation, Herniman described the backstory of slang terms that originated during the war, some of which are still in use today.

“Barkers” were a small sausage ration given to the soldiers. Their namesake came from the soldiers’ perception of the origins of the meat, believing in jest that dogs played no small role in their less than desirable taste.

The term “basket case” has its origin from this time as well. The term originated when soldiers who had been seriously wounded had to be carried off the battlefield in baskets or stretchers due to the loss of their limbs.

At the conclusion of the presentation, HEIRS noted that they were still seeking personal military artifacts from either of the World Wars. HEIRS would either accept them as donations, or take photographs of them for their archives.

If you have any artifacts that you would like to share, contact HEIRS at (519) 738-3700.