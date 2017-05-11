Flame of Hope burns bright in Essex, despite rain

by Sylene Argent

Despite miserable, rainy weather, several area police officers representing the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and police services of Windsor, LaSalle, and Amherstburg, as well as members from Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Corrections Canada, and Probation and Parole joined forces on May 4 to run, jog, and bike through local municipalities to raise funds and awareness through the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

This year’s event had extra special meaning as the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is celebrating its 30th year in Ontario.

In Essex Centre, the participants made their way down Talbot Street with the Flame of Hope, battling a cold rain, beginning from Essex United Church. These participants also hosted the event in Leamington, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Tecumseh, Windsor, LaSalle, and Amherstburg.

This is an Ontario-wide event in which participants carry the “Flame of Hope.”

This event is one of many ways local law enforcement can give back to the community.

There are approximately 130 Special Olympic athletes in the Windsor and Essex County area that compete at various events, with some competing and winning medals at the international level, the OPP noted.