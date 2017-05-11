Residents learn how to help free-roaming cats

by Fred Groves

They might be cute and cuddly, but they can multiply quickly and overtake a neighbourhood.

Last Wednesday night, Essex Councillor Sherry Bondy hosted an information session at the McGregor Community Centre, aimed at reducing the number of free-roaming cats.

Representatives of the Town of Essex and the Windsor-Essex Humane Society and volunteer trappers attended the meeting, which fostered a lot of good ideas.

“Our Town Council has been very supportive with animal issues,” Bondy said.

She commented Essex is one of the most proactive municipalities in the county when it comes to helping neuter feral or free-roaming cats. Residents are allowed up to three vouchers, which can be taken to local veterinarians to help with costs of having the cats neutered.

Heather Knight was one of the speakers on Wednesday and presented an alarming statistic that said one cat plus one cat can equal up to 63,000 over an extended period of time.

“If we can get all those unfixed cats fixed, we can change that,” she said.

The Trap-Neuter-Release program is what works best according to a couple of local volunteer trappers, Dan Inverarity and Cindy Polney. They receive calls from residents throughout the county and go out and trap the cats, take them to be neutered, and then release them.

“The minute you catch them, cover the trap,” recommended Inverarity.

Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, said Windsor-Essex is overpopulated with cats, but the numbers, thanks in part to the TNR program, are decreasing.

She noted that between 2011 and 2014, the numbers of cats coming to their facility had dropped by 25 percent. Coulter said the Humane Society has campaigns where, if they know there is a cat colony, will go into that neighbourhood to place door knocker notices that noted they are trapping in the area.

“It has made a difference in the number of cats in our community,” Coulter commented.

Anyone who needs to have cats trapped can contact Cindy Polney and her Cats Cry Too TNR rescue at 519-322-8988.