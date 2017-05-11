Annual cleanup helps spruce up the Town

by Sylene Argent

All the rain Essex experienced last week may have contributed to a lower turn out for the Town’s 3rd Annual Community Spring Cleanup, which took place throughout the municipality on Saturday, but it did not dampen the spirit of volunteerism of those who chose to help spruce up their community.

Annually, the Community Spring Cleanup is held to help build community pride.

Early Saturday morning, volunteers gathered at meeting locations setup in Essex Centre, Harrow Centre, McGregor, and Colchester. There, Town staff provided gloves, garbage bags, and maps to the dedicated volunteers before they set out to clear away debris and litter from park areas and from along sidewalks.

The annual spruce up is a great way to show pride in the community and prepare the Town for upcoming community events, such as the upcoming Essex Rocks & Rolls Motorcycle/Car Cruise In to take place from the Heritage Gardens Park on May 26 and the upcoming Tune Up the Parks summer concert series to take place from the same location on Wednesday evenings beginning in June.

The Essex Centre BIA hosted a luncheon at the historic Essex Railway Station for the participants who volunteered to cleanup Essex Centre. Part of the Essex Centre BIA’s mandate is to help improve the physical environment of the town, which ties in well will the purpose of the annual event.

Local grade one student Molly Diemer was one of the volunteers who helped tidy Essex Centre during the event. She was enthusiastic to get to work as she said it is important for everyone to look after the environment to benefit nature.

Diemer was eager to share her experience with fellow volunteers upon returning to the Essex Railway Station for lunch. She and her mom came across a snake and a snail while picking up debris. Picking up the trash was important to do to help those species thrive, she said.