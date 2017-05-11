Retirees warm up spring with chili contest

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club hosted a chili contest on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 9. Area residents and members of the club were invited to enjoy a bowl of donated chili, or taste test the many different dishes submitted into the contest.

A handful of volunteer judges took on the difficult job of testing the 13 chili dishes submitted into the contest to determine the top three place-earners.

Judy Lane, a member of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club and one of the organizers of this event, said the judges took around a half-of-an-hour to determine the top three dishes. She added there was a wide-variety of flavours to enjoy, including pizza, veggie, and venison. Mild and medium dishes were also available to suit the taste-buds of nearly all those who dropped by the club.

Lane said the Club members were eager to see how the chili contest would be received. She was please desserts were donated for the event. A few door prizes were also forwarded to a few lucky participants.

The event acted as a fundraiser for the Club’s general expenses. It also allowed the Club members an opportunity to connect with the community to share info about the programs available and offered an opportunity for attendees to socialize.

Members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club are always working on community events to serve as fundraisers. The next event will take place on May 27. It will be an indoor yard sale and outdoor barbeque from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.