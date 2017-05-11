Sports Roundup – Senior baseball opener canceled

by Fred Groves

Rainy weather put a damper on the start of the Essex County Senior Baseball League.

The defending champion Woodslee Orioles were scheduled to take on the host Essex YellowJackets on Sunday, but that will be played at a later date as the Gaye Queen Memorial Diamond was closed.

• The Essex District High School girls’ soccer team made it five straight WECSSAA wins last Tuesday as it edged Herman 2-1. Vanessa Gualdieri and Payton Moore scored for the winners that are now 5-1-1.

• EDHS grad Tyler Bellaire had one of his best outings on the track recently. The University of Indiana sprinter won the 100m at the prestigious Penn Relays, clocking a 10.78. He finished second in the 200m at 22.21.

• Still with track and field, at the recent Lancer Prep meet at the University of Windsor, Essex’s Kim Orton won the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.87 and was second in the junior girls’ 100m at 13.55. Makayla McKibbon continues to be a pleasant surprise for the EDHS Red Raiders, finishing second in the hurdles. The WECSSAA meet is this week.

• After giving up a run in the first inning, the Red Raiders boys’ baseball team came back to beat the visiting Leamington Lions last week, 6-1, and now have a record of 2-4.

• From the horse harness racing track, Gord Mcdonnell’s Nelly’s Rockette won the 10th race at Western Raceway last Wednesday.

• James Morgan had a goal and three assists on Saturday night to help the Windsor Clippers to a 16-8 win in Junior ‘B’ lacrosse. The next night, he had a goal as the Clippers edged Wallaceburg 13-12.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.