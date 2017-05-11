Howling at the Moon – Strange attachments

by Sylene Argent

We, as humans, can sometimes strangely attach ourselves to objects for likely sentimental reasons. And sometimes, it can be hard to part with those special objects when it comes time to do some clearing.

Recently, I had my old car taken away, and I was overcome with an overwhelming sense of sadness. It felt as if I had betrayed my first set of wheels as she was taken to the dump. I know it is an inanimate object, but I still felt guilty having discarded the old girl.

My old car was trusty. And with the responsibility of getting her and becoming an independent driver, came a huge taste of freedom. I could finally come and go as I had pleased.There was no more waiting for a vehicle to be available or having to ask to borrow keys, no more arranging drop off and pick up times, I was completely self-sufficient and that worked well for me. I have always hated relying on anyone for anything.

I spent a lot of time in my old car traveling from event to event for work, to hang out with friends, and explore just because I could.

I tend to speak aloud when I’m figuring stuff out, so my car was always my ear as I planned out my day or as I tried to figure out an appropriate plan of action to settle a circumstance. She always kept those secrets, so her space became a refuge for me. She also never made fun of me while I sang along to my favourite tunes as they came on the radio, instead she’d just putter away as she took me wherever it was I needed or wanted to be.

Knowing she would go was heartbreaking, but I suppose we all have to move on. I kept one of her keys to remind me of her and one of my first official tastes of freedom; and how great that feeling was when I got it.

What also made the car so special to me was that my aunt had gifted it to me, and I will always be grateful for that gift; it was certainly a gift that kept on giving for years, every time I got behind that wheel and enjoyed the breeze through the moonroof.