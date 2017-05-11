Let’s Talk About – New church signs

by Evelyn Couch

There are some things that cannot be answered by Google. Yes, that was on a church sign, but the others that the friend sent to me are more interesting and amusing.

Honk if you love Jesus; text while driving if you want to meet Him. This is a church parking space; trespassers will be baptized. Whoever is praying for snow (should be rain around here) please stop.

What is missing in ch ch? UR. Everyday above ground is a good one.

Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the snake and the snake didn’t have a leg to stand on.

If you can’t sleep, count your blessings.

Aspire to inspire before you expire. Heaven has been under the same management for over 2000 years.

There they are. People driving by would get a smile. I hope you got several smiles while reading them.