Voice of Experience – When so much rain

by Evelyn Couch

Do you remember a time when we had so much rain? I remember homeowners on the north side of Riverside Drive complained about flooding in their basements. And I remember a time when cottages along this side of Lake Erie were destroyed by the high water of the lake.

Some of those homeowners came to County Council meetings to appeal for financial aid, but got very little, if any, sympathy. The response was that they chose to build that close to the water for attractive surroundings so they were paying for their choice the hard way.

All of that gave me, as a reporter, something to write about and now I am using it again.

They were not as fortunate as I after I bought my home.

The street was higher than my property and when there was heavy rain, water ran along the side of my house and underneath through the crawl space doorway. Then the Town paved the street and added curbs and gutter, which prevent water running onto my property. So everywhere stays dry under the house, but after all this rain, even though the ground underneath me is dry, my backyard is like a sponge, like that of most homeowners.

Have you wondered what so much rain is doing to the wheat fields? The farmers are not able to do any work on their wet land. Indirectly, loss of crops could have repercussions when we go to the grocery store this fall.

I remember a storeowner telling me that when the farmers had a poor year they had fewer sales.