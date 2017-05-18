Horticultural Society hosts annual plant sale

by Sylene Argent

In celebration of the planting season, and as a way to offer area residents an opportunity to do some last-minute Mother’s Day shopping, green-thumb members of the Essex and District Horticultural Society gathered at the Essex Railway Station on Saturday morning to host their annual plant sale.

The annual sale, Essex and District Horticultural Society Vice President Sandy Ellenor explained, has become a local tradition as it has been hosted for over twenty years. It is the sale to which many local residents look forward to not only purchase new plants for their gardens, but to get gardening advice from individuals who enjoy the pastime.

The annual event is hosted as a fundraiser for the local gardening club, that has around 70 members.

“It’s also for fun,” Ellenor said of the event’s purpose as the members get to socialize and pass along their gardening knowledge with curious members of the community.

Often, the club members get questions from patrons about a space in their landscape and what type of plant would best be suited for that location, depending on the type of sunlight available there.

The plants sold on Saturday were grown in some of the personal gardens of the group members. The plant sale was accompanied by baked good and rummage sales inside the historic Essex Railway Station.

Members of the Essex and District Horticulture Society meet at the Essex Retirees’ Social Club on the fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m. These meetings are often coupled with speakers who are invited to share their knowledge of a certain aspect of gardening. Potential club members are invited to attend.

Annually, the club members enjoy a bus trip. This year’s adventure will include a stop at the Rosy Rhubarb Festival in Shedden, dinner in Kitchener, visits to private gardens, and stops at nurseries to search for unique plants.

They also host the annual Flower Show on the Saturday of the Essex Fun Fest at Essex Untied Church, which will take place on July 8 this year. This event will also be coupled with a plant, baked good, and rummage sale, Ellenor said.

For more information about the Essex and District Horticulture Society, log onto gardenontario.org. The local club has a page on that website.