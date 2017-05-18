Howling at the Moon – The path less traveled

by Sylene Argent

Though many of us can be happy with the course we chose for our lives, we can sometimes stop to wonder what things would be like had we taken the different road when the fork in our path appeared.

It seems to me the more things change, the more they stay the same, with a few variances, of course.

We can often get complacent with the way we lead our lives, while wondering if the grass is truly greener on the other side. Our hearts can long for a different profession, to try out a new hobby, or to finally go after those goals of expanding upon our social lives, for instance. And, sometimes we grab the proverbial bull by the horns to implement those desires into our lives, if only for a short while, just to test them out.

Change can be difficult for some, and exciting for others.

I’m intrigued at those who can plunge into something new with both feet. I’m the type who has to think out my steps before I even test the water temperature with a toe. No one way is correct. We just all have our own ways of doing things. Sometimes the outcome is desirable, sometimes it is not.

Sometimes, when the outcome is negative, we can write it off as an adventure with a short shrug of our shoulders, while others carry a “why did I do that” burden.

Life is all about adventure and learning. Sometimes, the road ahead has some unforeseen bumps, twists, and turns. A new challenge or conflict can be a difficult path to tread. They are also chances to learn and grow, to test how well we can handle ourselves when we become overwhelmed.

We may even get off the beaten path for a short while, a detour of sorts to self discovery. Like many others, I like to have direction before I set out on a new adventure, but it is how we handle ourselves when the unexpected happens that helps define our character.

Not every instance we encounter in our lives will have directions or come equipped with a map. Not every piece of advice that we have solicited from others will be helpful. Sometimes, we just need to be a trailblazer and do what we think is right.