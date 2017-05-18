Community Living Essex County connects with mayors

by Sylene Argent

On Friday, representatives, supporters, and clients of Community Living Essex County (CLEC) connected with area dignitaries during the 12th annual Mayors’ Luncheon at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, in Maidstone.

The event is hosted so representatives of CLEC can not only share their message, but drive home the importance of having support from local municipalities and further thank local reps for that support.

“Without support we couldn’t do what we do,” CLEC Executive Director Nancy Wallace-Gero said. “They have to want us to be in their community and provide leadership. We have that here.”

Speaking on behalf of the many local mayors in attendance, Essex County Warden Tom Bain, who is also the Mayor of Lakeshore, was proud to lend support to CLEC for the services and work it provides to the over 650 individuals with an intellectual disability.

“Today is a day to say thank you for helping individuals reach their full potential. By our turnout, we are here to say thank you to you,” Bain said. “You are a prime example of what teamwork can do. Congratulations on the great job you do and keep up the good work.”

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak and MP Tracey Ramsey lent their support to the event.

Natyshak explained that recently, CLEC supported individuals traveled to Queen’s Park for Community Living Day. For him, the experience was special, noting people can be overwhelmed with the grandeur of the facility, the but they got right to work. They had questions about housing and other concerns.

“They had an important message and it made an impact. Keep advocating,” Natyshak urged.

Ramsey said she was pleased to attend the event and looks forward to hearing about the exciting things CLEC will be embarking upon in the future.

Wallace-Gero explained, through Real Change, CLEC has embarked on major changes recently that build upon the successes of yesterday. It’s about modernizing and preparing the organization for the future, she said.

During the luncheon, it was explained there were five pilot groups recently implemented, including the Right Support in my home, which provides a rang of support with increased decision-making and control with the use of technology. The Leamington Hub is a partnership with an array of other organizations. The outcome is to provide better access of services to families through understanding what each organization provides.

Select a Break provides five new options for respite for families. Focus Marketing promotes services to new customers and increases public awareness. And, My Support Link creates a user-friendly online forum for families to connect at their own leisure.

In December of 2017, Colin Sanders will row across the Atlantic Ocean, in a solo journey of 4,000 km, to raise awareness and funds for Community Living Ontario and member associations across the province.

As part of this journey and to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people who have an intellectual disability and their families, Community Living Essex County will host a Stationary Row Event on June 10, 2017.

To learn more information about this event, log onto www.communitylivingessex.org/millionpossibilities.