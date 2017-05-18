CTMHV celebrates International Museum Day

by Fred Groves

In the 1950s, a group of ‘car guys’ were meeting in a garage regularly, and they had a dream.

Fast forward to 2017, that vision is a reality in the form of the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV). Today (May 18) is International Museum Day, and reps of the local facility are proud to continue on with a tradition of preserving history.

“They had a vision. A lot of them had been to Henry Ford Museum and said ‘we could have that history here,’” Megan Meloche said, a public history consultant and researcher for the CTMHV.

It was 1956 when the Historic Vehicle Society of Ontario was officially formed. Now some of the oldest vehicles are there. That includes the one-of-a-kind 1893 Shamrock. Built in Wardsville, this open buggy looking car is the second oldest registered in Canada.

“People drive by and think this is a car club, but its not. It’s a museum open to the public,” Meloche said.

In 1977, the property on the Arner Townline in Essex was purchased. Ever since, the experience has been growing. Local buildings of historical significance are carefully moved there. Experts and volunteers work to restore them. There are also constant events going on inside the museum and throughout the grounds.

“It’s a full experience to come here,” Meloche said.

Passionate about history, one of her favourite sayings about the local museum and village is, ‘Spend a day, discover a century.’

The CTMHV is an educational facility used to preserve history of Essex County and transportation, including motorcycles and trucks, in Canada.

“Our collection is held in the public trust for the citizens of Canada,” Meloche said.

Last year, there were 30,000 visitors, including many local school children who enjoyed the many educational programs.

Keeping a museum open is not an easy task. There is no federal funding for such things as general maintenance and staff, although there are sometimes grants available for completing projects like the recent restoration of the old schoolhouse there.

Recently, the financial choker got a little tighter at the CTMHV as increasing hydro rates continue to hamper what they can do. Meloche was candid when she said that if those rates continue to rise and there are less visitors, there is a possibility that some sort of streamlining could be necessary.

And as far as any rumours of closing, “I’m putting the building blocks into place so that doesn’t happen,” she said