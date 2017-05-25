Dr. Child celebrating 50 years of practice

by Fred Groves

The eyes are clear, the hands are steady, and after 50 years of practicing medicine in Essex Centre, Dr. D.M. Child still has that calm, reassuring voice.

It’s a voice thousands of people through multiple generations have come to trust.

This year marks a remarkable half-century of practice milestone for the doctor who has no intentions of slowing down, or retiring.

“My father was a doctor, I kind of drifted into it,” he said of why he became a physician.

Dr. Dumaresq Marner came to Essex County after spending four years practicing medicine in his native England. It was an advertisement in a British medical journal that first peeked his interest.

“I got off the boat 50 years ago and at that time there was a lot of dissatisfaction with the medical system in Canada,” he explained.

At first, Dr. Child did not have intentions on staying in Canada. He wanted to travel and had his sites on, to name just one country, Australia. However, it was the lure of the availability to become a general practitioner that got him to stay.

“I like the variation. That’s why I came to Canada. In England, it’s a GP system or a specialist.”

At 78, Dr. Child still continues to make his hospital rounds, and doesn’t mind doing his civil responsibility of being a coroner.

“I cut back on that a few years ago. I used to do Windsor, but now I just do local,” he said.

Medicine has changed in a big way since 1967, when Dr. Child hung out his shingle and opened his practice for business.

“There are more affective medications than what we had back then, specifically for heart disease and cancer.”

At one time, and not that long ago, Dr. Child and the now retired Dr. Sheehan were the only two physicians in Essex Centre. Fortunately, that has changed and the burden and stress of being the only doctor in town is now relieved somewhat.

“The supply has increased considerably in town and now we have two or three new ones,” he said.

Although he has what is deemed a ‘closed practice,’ Dr. Child figures that since he first came to Essex Centre, he is probably treating up to five generations.

He has outlived and outworked the old brick professional medical building on main street in which he works and has no immediate plans in setting down his stethoscope.

So, what keeps Dr. D.M. Child motivated? Well, for one thing he stays active and continues to play squash, which in his pleasant manner admitted, “I was never really good at it.”