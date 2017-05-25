Howling at the Moon – There’s a time and place

by Sylene Argent

I like to keep things fun, even when I am working. And, although my job comes with its stresses and moments to be coupled with seriousness (as do most careers), when I can have fun with a situation, I do.

I find I get the best quotes from people when I have a conversation with them, not an interview. This really neat atmosphere can be created where the interviewee can feel comfortable and I can get those really meaningful thoughts from them with ease. I love those moments because I know it will convey their message to our readers and further that I was able to garner that trust. It’s the coolest feeling and one that makes me feel good about what I do.

Being able to joke around with others is one way I can achieve that friendly atmosphere I often like to bring the interview table. It is also a great way to get a natural smile from individuals while I take their picture. I’m a fairly good judge of character, so I know when I can get a little funny, but my radar isn’t fool proof. There have been times when I have cracked a joke and it either went over the heads of others or I got the “what was that supposed to mean” look. Hey, I never claimed to be perfect.

I have had the experience of cracking a joke while shopping, for instance, and making what I thought was a funny comment about my purchase to have the cashier take my outlandish remark as truth. When I insisted I was joking, I could tell the cashier did not believe me. It is hard to dig yourself out of those holes and you tend to dig deeper as you try to prove your innocence!

I have also had the experience of learning too much information about a stranger. Have you ever been in line and someone starts telling you personal stuff you would rather just not hear? There must be an air of “tell me all” about me that stems from constantly garnering stories and information from people that in turns inspires people to tell me stuff I really could have carried on without knowing. There really isn’t an easy way to slink away from those conversations and I spend time trying to think of anything else once I can manage to get away.

Everyone has at least one good story to them, that is what is really cool about being human. We are constantly learning and growing. We have had stuff happen to us, and we have been the cause of stuff happening to others. We are all part of this ongoing cycle of connectivity.