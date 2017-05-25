Let’s Talk About – Late planting

by Evelyn Couch

Did you hear the farmers crying the other morning when it was raining? They must have been dismayed that the wet fields were getting more moisture. On my trip to London on the 13th of May, I never saw one farmer working the field for planting. The land was much too wet. It is only in the last few days that there has been any action.

Apparently there will be a greater wheat harvest here than farther east, judging by the huge expanses of wheat fields, especially in Essex County. Most were beautifully green; there must have been enough nitrogen for the plants to be so healthy. Obviously the wheat survived our winter well.

Do you recall seeing the wheat fields with large patches of bare ground in this early part of its growing season?

Why do we need to be concerned? I realize it does not have much meaning to urban dwellers, as we see it. But, I remember an Essex merchant telling me that when there was a poor crop year his sales were down from the average.

I think most of us like to see our town is thriving and the new store openings here have been exciting. Aren’t we all waiting to see what the new owner of the former Regal Gift Shop is going to do there?

I recall that years ago there was not one empty store in this town and some business people were waiting to locate here. I remember also the concern when the bypass was being built that there would be little traffic in Essex. Have you ever tried to turn on to Talbot Street during store hours?