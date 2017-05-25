New faces in business core

by Sylene Argent

As the warmer weather has helped the flowers and trees located inside Essex Centre to bloom, patrons may have taken notice of a few new businesses now located inside the local business district.

Shaggy Chic Pet Grooming, located at 16 Talbot Street North, is new to Town. It offers a unique service within the business corridor and can be reached at 226-350-9576.

Dr. D’s Gastro Brew House is officially open at 19 Laird Ave, replacing Brass Monkey. It will offer a patio area. Live music entertainment will be hosted here.

On Monday, May 1, representatives of Sewcraft Quilting Fabrics and More hosted an open house in celebration of this existing business’s new location at 41 Talbot Street North in Essex Centre, nearing the Talbot Street/Gordon Ave. intersection.

Recently announced, The Olde School Deli & Cafe is currently being established in the Medical Centre at 186 Talbot Street. The Olde School Deli & Cafe will offer patrons an old-school vibe with wooden desks and features. It is hoped the café will be ready for business in August. Owners are inviting community members to submit old school photos, which will be used to decorate the facility’s walls. Look for the café on Facebook to learn how to submit photos.

Organizers are gearing up for the Essex Rocks & Rolls Car and Motorcycle Cruise In to take place beneath the wings of the Essex Memorial Spitfire this Friday, May 26 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. In addition to the cars to be on display, the event will offer a children’s zone and live music entertainment.

One of the event organizers, Essex Councillor Randy Voakes, has said the event is being hosted to promote the downtown area and its businesses. Priority is being given to Essex merchants for vendor space during the show.

Recently, Voakes thanked the business community for stepping up to forward monetary donations to support the event.

The Memorial Cup will arrive inside the Heritage Gardens Park at 1 p.m., prior to the cruise in event, to celebrate the junior hockey tournament going on in Windsor. Local residents will have until 3 p.m. to take photos of the trophy.