Kingsville K of C shows support for Mettawas Park

Last Thursday, members of the Kingsville Knights of Columbus Council #8233 presented members of Kingsville Council with a $2283.29 donation to support the Town’s Mettawas Park development.

The funds were raised during the annual Vegas Night Dinner and Auction held at the Kingsville Arena on February 18. The donations accounted for half of the proceeds after event expenses.

The Mettawas Park project includes an 11-acre redevelopment that will feature a splash pad, gardens, trails, playground areas, gazebo, and picnic shelters.

“This was the 7th year for this event and enthusiastic crowds truly enjoyed their Vegas Night fun in support of a significant community project,” Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos said. “We’re grateful for the support of the Knights of Columbus #8233 for contributing to the Mettawas Park project and helping us turn our waterfront into a community friendly and environmentally sustainable location for residents to enjoy for generations to come.”