WECHS partners with Kingsville for Rabies Clinic

by Adam Gault

The Town of Kingsville held a rabies clinic at the Kingsville Arena Complex on Tuesday, May 16.

The event was held in conjunction with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society to promote rabies vaccinations as part of new dog licencing regulations, which have come into effect for Kingsville.

Under the new regulations, any dog being licenced in the Town of Kingsville requires proof of rabies inoculation before receiving their tags. This will help to negate the potential health risks of dog bites to both humans and other animals.

The clinic, which was open to residents of Kingsville, offered the rabies shots for $20. The licencing tags were additional. This prompted many to take advantage of this opportunity and others like it, with more than 1750 dogs being licenced and vaccinated in Kingsville before April 1.

Jennifer Alexander, Deputy Clerk of Administrative Services for the Town of Kingsville, said this initiative will help reassure the public their animals will remain healthy, and that people will have more certainty any dogs they might encounter are vaccinated.

With this program and the recently opened Linden Beach Dog Park, Kingsville has been taking many positive steps to maintain the strong relationship between man and his best friend.

Sherry Bondy, Essex Councillor for Harrow, said although it has been the position of the Town of Essex to maintain that rabies vaccine regulations are the jurisdiction of the province, there is some interest into possible municipal regulation changes similar to what Kingsville has implemented.

“We’ve only ever had one resident ask to change (the current policy),” Bondy said. “We could have the staff reach out to the Humane Society and look into what Kingsville is doing.”

Kingsville was chosen as the location of the Windsor Essex County Humane Society rabies clinic due to its central location in Essex County as well as the town’s new licencing regulations.

At this time, there is no official or pending motion to change the current dog licensing bylaws in the Town of Essex.