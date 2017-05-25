Kids’ camp reaches 70-year milestone

by Fred Groves

The smiles and the laughter have been continuous for 70 years.

As the weather warms and the days grow longer, cabin doors at Sunshine Point Camp will soon be unlocked.

Nestled snugly on the shores of Lake Erie, a short distance from the Village of Colchester, the longevity of the camp is an inspiring testimonial to the men and women who have kept it going.

“It almost closed three years ago. We almost ran out of money. They asked me to sell the camp,” Windsor Kiwanis Club President Dan Inverarity said.

The Kiwanis Club has been the driving force behind the eight-acre Sunshine Point Camp for 65 years. Inverarity, volunteers, and generous donors keep it going.

Filled with emotion, sitting at one of the picnic tables recently, Inverarity added, “I said I can’t sell this camp. I went here as a kid.”

And so did thousands and thousands of others who have left stories behind and wrote their names on the cabin walls.

Some of those cabins date back to the 1940s when a few wealthy families decided to buy the property for the children of WWII veterans who did not return.

These days, a few weeks before the children arrive for an adventure filled with camp fires, swimming, archery, and friendship, Inverarity and his volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to build two new cabins and renovated the kitchen/mess hall.

“We will replace all of them (cabins) once we get the contractors and lumber yards to donate,” he said.

The backing of the community has been overwhelming, and a recent trip to the camp revealed one helpful electrician busy working in one of the new cabins.

Three years ago, Inverarity and the Kiwanis Club rallied and raised $32,000 in one night. They have also had the support of MP Tracey Ramsey and a summer job grant that helps pay for the students who work there.

The first group of campers arrive the second week of July. Ages in one group are from 7 to 11 and the other is 12 to 14. As many as 150 of those are associated with the local Children’s Aid Society.

“It costs us $450 a week per child. We charge anywhere from zero to $275 a week per child depending on the family income,” he explained.

This year, Inverarity is hoping Syrian refugees, new to Windsor, can experience Sunshine Point.

The last two weekends are huge for the camp. That is when the Kiwanis Club will put on the final touches. Anyone who can help with grass cutting, cleaning, and painting, please contact Inverarity at 519-919-9339.