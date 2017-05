Voice of Experience – Language evolution

by Evelyn Couch

Here are some changes in our language that I have experienced.

Rumble seats have become hatchbacks. Woodies have become vans. Trailers are now mobile homes. Lounge lizards are known now as couch potatoes. Ice boxes went out the door to refrigerators.

Kitchen stoves are named ranges. Lanterns have actually been abolished by flashlights.

Roads are now known as freeways. Hopscotch has become break dancing.

Males who do work at home are rated as househusbands and garbage men have become sanitary engineers. Janitors have become environmental specialists. Secretaries have become administrative assistants. Plumbers have become rich and some of us have been privileged to become very old and are known as seniors.