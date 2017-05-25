Yellowjackets struggle out of the gate

by Fred Groves

It was a bumpy start in the Essex County Senior Baseball League for the Essex Senior Yellowjackets.

After having its first game postponed due to weather conditions, the Jackets were blasted 15-5 by the visiting Walker Homesite Hawks last Wednesday night.

“We got a little messy. We got away from our fundamentals. We had a good couple of practices leading up to it,” Essex manager/player Andy Jubenville explained.

Getting on the diamond continued to be a no-go on Sunday, as they were scheduled to host the Woodslee Juniors at the Gaye Queen Memorial Diamond, but that too will have to be played at a later date.

“We were excited to play. We wanted to bounce back from Wednesday’s game,” he said.

Last week against the visiting Hawks, the hosts fell behind 3-1, but third-baseman Scott Mortimer made a great defensive play as he caught a line drive and then doubled a runner off at second.

Mortimer, a third-year player with the Jackets, contributed in a big way offensively in the bottom of the fourth when he drilled a liner down the first base side, which scored a pair of runs.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, veteran second baseman Jay Clapp walked, stole second and then third, and scored to tie the game on a passed ball.

“Guys like that are big for our team. Mortimer continues to get better and Clapp gives 150 percent each game,” Jubenville said.

Despite the loss of the only game so far, the Jackets could be a strong team, and players continue to build on how they finished last year in which they had a good showing at the OBA tournament.

Essex has added several new players. The additions could help in a big way, which includes outfielder Todd Morris who is returning after being away for a few seasons, and youngsters Troy Jubenville, who had a double and a single against the Hawks, and speedster Chris Wismer.

“We had 16 guys out to our first game. Last year we struggled getting nine or ten out.”

One of the biggest surprises is the addition of Rob Lewicki who went 3-for-3 against the Hawks, but the former Team Canada Slo-pitch team member has not played hard ball in 18 years.