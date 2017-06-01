Essex Rocks & Rolls provides motors and music

by Sylene Argent

The sounds of motors revving helped attract a large crowd to the second annual Essex Rocks & Rolls Car and Motorcycle Cruise In on Friday evening.

Inside the Heritage Gardens Park, and the adjacent municipal parking lot, around 100 custom, antique, and classic cars, as well as many unique motorcycles were displayed, giving event goers plenty to mull over. Around 20 vendor booths were set up onsite, giving local home and storefront businesses a chance to highlight what they offer the community.

The Essex District High School Rotary Interact Club manned one of the vendor booths, selling barbequed sausages. The group members volunteered to host the booth to fundraise for their local and global causes they support, including EDHS’s sister school in Maforeka.

Youth had an opportunity to get their faces painted and play games, and pets were welcomed onsite as volunteers manned a water station to help keep canines cool.

This year’s event featured live music entertainment, including local fiddle player Todd Porter. James Gibb, an Elvis impersonator, and his band The Silvertones brought the sounds of old-time rock and roll to the event. Having the impersonator onsite brought Elvis and Priscilla, the Essex Memorial Spitfire, together.

Before the Essex Rocks & Rolls was officially underway, the Memorial Cup was proudly displayed beneath the wings of the Essex Memorial Spitfire as part of its county-wide tour, while the Canadian Hockey League playoffs were held in Windsor last week.

The Essex Memorial Spitfire was established to honour the many WWII veterans of the region who served in the RCAF and RAF. During the event, a special booth was displayed beneath the Spitfire’s wings for WWII veteran Robert R. Dumouchelle of Windsor, who sold his book, “Memoirs of an Erk.”

Dumouchelle served in the RCAF during WWII as part of the photo reconnaissance squadron, which used Mustangs and Spitfires.

The purpose of the squadron, he explained, was to photograph unfamiliar territory for the Army so soldiers would know terrain before they stepped foot into an area. This work would allow Army personnel to know heights of cliffs, widths of rivers, and depths of canals.

Dumouchelle’s duty was installing cameras on the planes and ensuring they worked properly.

Dumouchelle said he served for five years, and it was friends who had heard some of his stories from that time who encouraged him to capture his words in a book. Copies of the book, he noted, are available at Storytellers Book Store on Ottawa Street.

Shortly after the Essex Memorial Spitfire was established, Dumouchelle made a visit to the monument. He said he was very impressed when he first laid eyes on the memorial.

Essex Councillor Randy Voakes and a slew of volunteers organize the annual Essex Rocks & Rolls to bring attention to area businesses.