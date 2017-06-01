Prominent community member retires

by Sylene Argent

Prominent community member and sales person at Ken Knapp Ford, Bob Blair, has officially retired. The local car dealership hosted an open house on Monday afternoon as a way to thank Blair for his years of service and allow members of the community to congratulate him on reaching this milestone.

Blair said he began working for the local Ford dealership in 1983. “Ken Knapp has been wonderful to me,” he said.

A lot has change in the industry over that time, and not just the makes and models available for sale. Computers and technology used for sales are used now, and were not on the radar when Blair began his salesman career with Ford.

One of the local causes near and dear to Blair’s heart is Community Living Essex County. For years, Blair has been the Chairperson of the annual Jingle Bell Run that benefits Ken Knapp’s neighbours, Community Living.

Even though he is retiring, Blair will still be involved in organizing this event.

Blair thanked everyone for their support over the years. He was pleased to greet many familiar faces on Monday, and enjoy a lunched coupled with plenty of sweet treats with clients, friends, and coworkers.

“I’ve enjoyed my career. I enjoyed seeing people, I made a lot of friends,” he said. Blair added he has been working for 72 years, beginning on a farm, before he worked as a salesman at various businesses. Turning 82-years of age encouraged him to retire.