Retirees host barbeque/yard sale fundraiser

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club opened their clubhouse doors to the community on Saturday to host an indoor yard sale and outdoor barbeque fundraiser.

The beautiful summer-like weather on Saturday brought the community out and added to the success of the event.

Members of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club enjoy hosting community events to not only raise funds for the general maintenance of their facility, but to also raise awareness about the programs offered.

To learn more about the Essex Retirees’ Social Club, call (519) 776-6689.