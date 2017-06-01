Early Years Centre visits Fire Station # 1

by Sylene Argent

Youngsters have a fascination with fire trucks, and perhaps many of them dream of growing up to become a local hero, someone who helps those in a time of crisis.

Last Wednesday morning, children, along with their parents and caregivers, involved with the Ontario Early Years Centre, got to get a taste of what it would be like to be a firefighter during a field trip to Essex Fire & Rescue Station #1.

Amanda Colenutt R.E.C.E. with the Ontario Early Years Centre (based inside Holy Name Catholic Elementary School), said the children involved with the program enjoyed the tour of the facility and learned, from local firefighters, about their role within the community.

Local firefighters enjoy hosting events where they can pass along fire prevention information to young people. Often, youth act as great ambassadors for safety as they are enthusiastic about not only passing along fire-related safety tips to their families, but in also implementing safety and prevention strategies and plans.

Colenutt was grateful of the firefighters and co-op students who hosted the field trip. “It was wonderful for the young children to experience what a firefighter looks like if they were to enter their home in an emergency. The sight of a firefighter fully dressed with [a] breathing apparatus can be intimidating and scary for children. So, having the children see and experience a ‘real’ firefighter in uniform can be very beneficial,” Colenutt stated.

More information about the Ontario Early Years Centre can be found on www.citywindsor.ca by searching for the program.