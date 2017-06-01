Hard work results in local becoming a doctor

by Fred Groves

When he played junior hockey, Adam Dunmore was the reliable, go-to guy.

Fast forward half-a-dozen years, and Dr. Adam Dunmore has taken on a responsibility that few people can handle.

Next month, the Essex resident heads to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown Pennsylvania where he will unpack his bags for a year before moving on.

“I have to go there first because anesthesiology is a specialty. The first year will be general medicine and then I go to Massachusetts,” he said from his family’s home.

The 26-year-old is a recent graduate from the American University of Caribbean on St. Martin Island where he received his medical qualifications.

“I was on the island for two years. It’s nice, but you are studying all the time,” he said.

Following four years at the University of Windsor where he did his undergraduate in chemistry, Dunmore went in search of a medical school. He was unsuccessful in getting accepted to a school in Ontario, and the United States was also tough to get into.

“I didn’t want to wait. I knew what I wanted,” he said of his focus to become a doctor.

So, it was off-shore he went. And, finally eight long years of hitting the books and travelling around the world has resulted in him achieving a goal he has had for quite a while.

“I tore my ACL twice. After the first time, I knew it (medicine) was something I was interested in,” he said, speaking of what sparked his interest in the field.

After studying in the Caribbean, Dr. Dunmore spent seven months in England, seven months in the Bronx, New York and seven months working in a hospital in Detroit.

When he was at medical school, he finally had to make the decision of what specialty he was going into. Anesthesiology was not high on his list, at first.

“I had no interest in going into it until I was in England and they gave me the chance to do it,” he said.

He knows that being the doctor who helps prep a patient and carefully monitors them during surgery, comes with a lot of responsibility.

“It’s a big deal, but I like the pressure and it keeps you on your toes.”

In mid-June, Dr. Dunmore, who admits he never really learned how to study academically until he started medical school, will be on his way to a future of which his family is very proud.

“I think they are happy. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my family and friends,” he said.

A physical fitness enthusiast, Dr. Dunmore hasn’t got time to sit back and look at what he has achieved so far, there is more studying and more exams, and the knowledge that he will be saving lives.