Howling at the Moon – The past

by Sylene Argent

Guess what? None of us are perfect. But, some of us have this propensity to allow past happenstances that provided less-than-positive experiences to drag behind us like a ball from a chain.

That ball, likely known to many as guilt, can hinder us from moving forward; or at the very lease, slow us down. The question is whether or not we should allow that to happen, and at what rate.

The good thing about that proverbial ball and chain is it reminds us to not make the same mistakes again, the tricky part is finding a balance that allows us, at the very least, to have some forward progression as we continue on.

Forgiving ourselves is likely one of the hardest things to do, but when we do, that old ball of guilt can get lighter. Some people have an easier time accomplishing that step than others. Sometimes, I feel like we need to remind ourselves, or even discover for the first time, we deserve to move forward.

The past is the past. It cannot be changed. But, it can significantly alter our present and future if we allow it. That can be a good thing. If we choose to learn from the past and grow, we may avoid the same errors in the future, or be alerted sooner to not-so-great circumstances as they loom nearby.

I believe fear of failure is quite comfortable being coupled with those feelings of guilt onto which we hold. And, as a self-defence mechanism to block potential bad, we inadvertently shield ourselves from potential good. Being happy can be a scary thing because it hurts so badly when it dissipates or is taken away. We become complacent with mediocrity. It becomes our comfortable life-partner in a quest to avoid anything too bad or anything too good.

We are such complex creatures.

Perhaps that is why change can be so hard. Of course, there is the habit of routine that has to be addressed and re-routed, but maybe good intention is often overridden by the fear of change and potential failure.

For me, the best thing I have done recently is discover myself. I have a tendency, as do many, to bury myself in my work. I love what I do, so it is easy to do. But, it was hard to take a good, long look at my wants and needs (firstly, I had to admit that I had wants and needs) and understand that it was ok to pursue them. It sounds so simple, but allowing betterment, building a better version of you for oneself, is difficult. It is easy to be there for others. But accountability to oneself can always be done tomorrow, which we all know may never become today.

There is no perfect formula one can use to cut through that chain and set that old ball a rolling, or at least to allow its burden to lighten. That process is unique to each of us. What we can do is learn how others broke free and enjoy the journey to our own personal self-discovery, and that is a powerful thing.