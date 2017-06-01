Opinion – Time to wipe the slate clean

by Fred Groves

Sometimes you have to stand up and yell, real, real loud.

This is one of those times.

The Essex Town Council is no longer capable of governing this community.

I want everyone to re-read that sentence and let it sink in.

A recent decision to fire Tracey Pillon-Abbs, the Chief Administrative Officer, is the straw that has broken this camel’s back and by the reaction of many, including those who have taken to social media, I am not alone. (Check out Why was Tracey Pillon-Abbs fired on Facebook.)

I have met and dealt with hundreds of politicians at every level, scoured the grime of politics off my hands in several communities, and watched the filth and cover-up of the Walkerton water crisis.

Throw in the amalgamations in the mid and late 1990s and I have seen my share of blunders and wrong decisions.

Congratulations Essex Town Council, you win the prize for the worst decision I have seen as a journalist in over 35 years.

Less than 11 months into the job, Pillon-Abbs, the only female to be the CAO of Essex, was told to get out and don’t let the door slam behind her.

Her qualifications coming into the arduous task of baby-sitting this cast of misfits are more than capable of leading this community. Unfortunately, she knew what she was getting into. The writing on the wall was already there.

Maybe we should recruit for a new CAO on the other side of the moon because by now that is the only place that hasn’t heard about this bone-headed move. Seriously, who is going to want to stick their face into this bear trap?

The decision to replace her was not unanimous. What is unanimous is the tight-lipped aftermath.

Councillor Sherry Bondy once said, in an open council, that this town lacks leadership – no kidding.

Councillor Randy Voakes has asked for Mayor Ron McDermott to resign more than once. I am still overwhelmed by the fact that 66 percent of those who voted in the last election did not vote for our current mayor.

Our mayor is not the only one to shoulder the blame for this group’s inability to govern. Individually they are not a bad bunch, collectively it’s a toss up each day to see who will light the match and throw it on the inferno.

So what to do about it? Well it’s simple folks.

Attend every possible council meeting, and pay close attention. What you see and hear might not be the real picture.

There are hidden agendas, personal gain, motives, and just lack of knowledge on every council, and this one is no exception.

Step One: Essex residents, form a Citizens’ Coalition and demand somehow that job performances for each councillor be done by an independent group.

Second: Come the fall of 2018, let’s wipe the slate clean. If any of the current council members decide to seek re-election do whatever you can to prevent them from being on council again.

And last, at least for now, will someone please go to the Town Hall, and see if they can find the minutes of the Fire Hall Steering Committee. They seem to have gone missing and no one knows where they are.

That was the committee that was formed a few years back to decide the fate of the new fire hall.

Stay tuned folks…