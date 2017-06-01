Jumpstart Day helps get kids in the game

by Sylene Argent

While many youth have a dream of joining some kind of recreational activity, sometimes it takes a little support to allow those dreams to become a reality.

On Saturday, members of Lakeshore Fire Department, Essex Fire & Rescue, and Essex (M) OPP joined forces to support the annual Jumpstart Day at Canadian Tire in Essex Centre. Firetrucks, a smokehouse, and equipment was brought onsite to engage community members about safety and support the Jumpstart program.

To raise funds for the Jumpstart program, which provides funding for youth in need so they can participate in local sports, a barbeque, games, and bake sale were held.

Leslie Ribchester, Human Resources Coordinator for the Essex Canadian Tire, explained the funds raised locally through the JumpStart program stays within the community to support local youth.

Getting youth involved with sports, Ribchester and Mark’s Essex store General Manager Grace Bechard explained its importance, because team-based activities help youth develop skills, build confidence, and keeps them active. It also helps them get involved in the community.

Ribchester explained that youth utilizing the Jumpstart program are not limited to one sport.

Jumpstart, Ribchester added, can contribute to community programs as well. The Town of Essex recently received $10,725.75 through the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Community Development Program. This grant covered costs of purchasing equipment to accommodate the Town’s expanding gymnastics program that began in the fall.

The Essex fundraising total for Jumpstart in 2016 was $10,616. This included funds forwarded through the donation box, the sale of signature items, and corporate contributions.

Individuals wanting more information on Jumpstart can find information, or can apply, online at jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.