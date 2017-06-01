HEIRS meeting explores United Empire Loyalist connections

by Adam Gault

For the final meeting before summer vacation, members of the Harrow Early Immigrant Research Society (HEIRS) hosted a special presentation on the history of the United Empire Loyalists and their struggles. As well, the annual election for the HEIRS Board was held.

Ted Steele, a Director on the HEIRS board, conducted the Loyalist presentation, which highlighted the many challenges Loyalists faced as they fled Revolutionary War period America for what is now present day Canada.

Those who were loyal to King Geroge III in the 13 colonies during the American Revolution put themselves at great personal risk with their continued loyalty to Great Britain. During and after the war, they fled to modern day Canada, and in the process, they began to lay the groundwork for an English-speaking majority in Ontario and The Maritimes.

“Mistreatment of anyone who didn’t side with the Americans was common. Even being neutral was dangerous,” Steele explained.

Individuals who were found to be Loyalists in revolutionary America could be subjected to torture, including whippings or confinement, and in some severe cases, even execution in a variety of barbaric and medieval ways.

Many who escaped to Upper Canada were given land grants from the Crown if they could demonstrate they had been persecuted for being Loyalists by the Americans. Several of those land grants given to Loyalists during that time are still being farmed by their descendants in Essex County to this very day.

Steele went on to explain that those with proven United Empire Loyalist ancestry can be eligible for certification, recognizing that their ancestors played a pivotal role in the founding of modern Canada and for their historical loyalty to the British Empire.

After the results of the HEIRS election, the Board stands with Richard Herniman as President, Chris Carter as Vice-President, John Brush as Treasurer, Kathy Langlois as Secretary, and Pauline Baldin, Brian Leslie, Esther Meerschaut, Roger Sinasac, and Ted Steele as Directors.

On behalf of HEIRS, Herniman then thanked the volunteers and organizations that continue to support HEIRS in their continued pursuit of local genealogy and research endeavours.