Cottam yard sales used as fundraisers

by Sylene Argent

The smell of a good deal was in the air on Saturday as thousands of treasure hunters took to the streets in Cottam to participate in the annual community yard sale.

Vehicles were bumper to bumper on the roadways, and sidewalks had heavy foot traffic as patrons perused the many displays setup in the front yards of homes. Local youth even took the opportunity to man lemonade stands to earn a few dollars and quench the thirst of passersby.

Although the Cottam yard sale is a great way for one person to get rid of junk after spring cleaning, and a means for another person to claim those items as needed treasures, some of the yard sale participants used the opportunity to spread awareness about and raise funds for causes near and dear to their hearts.

One of the stops included a fundraiser for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, while another raised funds for the Essex County Relay for Life Team, Alex’s Walking Warriors. Alex’s Walking Warriors raised $800 through the yard sale and bake sale for Relay for Life.

This team has been hosting this fundraiser for several years. The team was formed in support of Alex Archer, a 12-year old young man battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He’s an ambassador for Relay for Life this year.

Archer underwent a bone marrow transplant on June 1 because he has had Leukaemia three times. He will be in the hospital in Toronto for three months to recover.

On Wednesday, June 7, Domino’s in Essex held a fundraiser to support Alex Archer and his family, leading up to the Relay for Life event to take place on Friday, June 9 at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens.

Cottam United Church used the Community yard sale as an opportunity to connect with the community and spread the word about the Church’s 150th anniversary this year. Parishioners also sold hot dogs as a fundraiser. The proceeds will go towards the church’s general maintenance and expenses.

Parishioners at Trinity Anglican Church hosted a bake sale during the Cottam yard sales as a fundraiser and as a way to also connect with the community about what is going on at the church.