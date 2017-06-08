JDRF receives $500 donation

by Sylene Argent

Local Financial Advisor for Sun Life Financial Randy Thiessen was able to forward another $500 donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Windsor-Essex County (JDRF) last week.

Thiessen, who has lived with Diabetes most of his life, is passionate about supporting this cause.

Thiessen volunteers with JDRF, and Sun Life contributes financially for the volunteer hours he commits. Through those volunteer hours, Thiessen has been able to donate $2500 to this cause in less than two years.

Nicole Cozad, Manager of JDRF for Central Canada, for the Southwestern Ontario Team, said Sun Life has been an amazing partner. In addition to the volunteer hour financial contributions, Sun Life has also committed to match donations up to $100,000 for the Telus Walk to Cure Diabetes. The local portion of the event takes place on June 11 in LaSalle. It also offers incentives for employees and their friends and family to participate in this walk. She suspected another $6000 would be donated to JDRF through that program.

The walk helps to spread awareness about the Foundation and the research being done to find a cure. The walk typically attracts around 800 participants and raises around $250,000, she noted.

“We have amazing supporters,” she said. “Families are so involved and engaged.”

What is really great about events like the walk, is that they create great opportunities for the youth living with diabetes to see adults with the same condition as role models.

More information about the walk or the Foundation can be found at jdrf.ca.