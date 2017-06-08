Community Jamboree supports Essex Area Food Bank

by Sylene Argent

One of the best ways to bring a community together is to add the element of music. And, that is exactly the way many area residents celebrated the summer-like Saturday afternoon this weekend, while supporting the Essex Area Food Bank.

Area musicians were invited to bring along their instruments to play in the first Community Jamboree event that took place at Viscount Estates. Music lovers were invited to pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the toe-tapping tunes that were played live beneath the provided shade.

To participate, everyone was urged to submit a few non-perishable food items for the Food Bank.

Donations to the Essex Area Food Bank are always appreciated, especially during warmer months. The Food Bank receives wonderful support from the community leading up to Christmas, and schools host canned good drives throughout the year that help keep its shelves stocked.

Donations do tend to dwindle during the summer months. Special events like Saturday’s Community Jamboree help allow volunteers at the Essex Area Food Bank to put food on the tables of local individuals and families in need throughout the year.