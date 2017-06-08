Sports Roundup – Tough week for Essex Juniors

by Fred Groves

It was a tough week for the Essex Junior Yellowjackets as the team had three games in four days in the Essex County Senior Baseball League. Last Thursday, the team tied visiting Walkerhomesites 8-8. On Saturday, the team lost 10-4 to the host, Harrow Seniors, and the next day in Woodslee was edged 12-11.

• In other action from the ECSBL, Rob Lewicki had a two-run homer for the Essex Senior Yellowjackets as they were doubled 8-4 by the defending host, the Woodslee Orioles Seniors.

• Essex’s Brandon Revenberg and the Hamilton Ti-Cats return to Canadian Football League play today (Thursday) as they travel to Ottawa for a pre-season game. Revenberg, an offensive lineman, was the Ti-Cats Most Outstanding Rookie last season.

• Still with football, the Glen Mills coached Essex Ravens had a rare loss on the weekend. Previously undefeated in the Ontario Provincial Football League, the Ravens were hammered 45-17 by the host London Junior Mustangs. Essex will host Mississauga on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the University of Windsor.

• Horse racing has returned to the area. This past Sunday, William Leon’s Victory’s Peanut came in second in the first race at the Dresden Raceway. Spago Hall, owned by Donald Leschied, was third in the ninth.

• It was an exciting evening this past Tuesday, as the Essex District High School athletic awards were presented (see next week’s edition for details).

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.