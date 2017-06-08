Essex Rookie baseball Improves to 3 and 1

submitted to EFP

After dropping the first game to AAA Riverside, the 8 and 9-year old Essex Rookie team has fought to a proud 3 and 1 record.

The Yellow Jackets defeated the traditionally strong Woodslee and Kingsville teams this past week, and show no signs of slowing.

Sean Wilson of Essex offered a 4 for 4 effort against Woodslee, and Jimmy Hayes’ sixth inning, 3 run no doubt home run, would seal the deal for Essex. They won the game 24 to 18. Line drive hitter, Ryan Smith, also went a perfect 4 for 4. Ethan O’Neil hustled out a home run, while Tobey Trepanier and Ty Patterson had timely hits, both swatting 3 for 4.

Essex travelled to Kingsville the next day and the bats got even hotter. Essex would mercy the classy and rebuilding OBA Champs, hitting with power and defending with finesse.

The hitting was lead by the dynamic Cavanagh twins, combining to hit 9 for 10, and scoring a whopping eight times. Right fielder Nathan Lozon would match Zach Grein and hit 5 for 5. Essex was able to rotate positions as the lead opened, and Brendan Ledoux and Cole Grant would step up and play very solid infield, creating a game that truly was a team effort. Another special mention to Teagan Lu who knocked in two runs and played multiple positions successfully.

Essex plays the Tecumseh Minors on June 7th, and travels to Belle River to play the Minor team on June 9th.

It may be a tough go for those teams, as all stingers appear to be pointing UP for this young swarm of Yellow Jackets.