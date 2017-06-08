Legacy Garden dedicated at St. Clair

submitted to EFP

St. Clair College and Landscape Ontario dedicated a Legacy Garden on June 3rd at St. Clair College for local landscapers who made an impact in the field of landscape technology. One of the local landscapers honoured was Bob Pulleyblank, who owned and operated Suburban Landscaping in Oldcastle for over 50 years.

Pulleyblank hired hundreds of area students, especially ones from the horticulture department of St. Clair College. He was instrumental in many landscaping projects throughout Essex County and Windsor, in particular the Kings Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg, the Leamington Marina, the Odette Business building at the University of Windsor, the Windsor Riverfront Park, and E.C. Row Parkway, to name a few. His family is proud of his accomplishments that are still visible today.

Pictured are members of the Pulleyblank family: Melissa, Monica, Earl holding grandson, Kallen, Wendy, Shannon & Jeffrey.