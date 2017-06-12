OPP Reports – Attempted robbery at Leamington Grocery Store

submitted to EFP

On June 9, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery at a grocery store on Erie Street North near the intersection of Clark Street in Leamington, Ontario.

It was reported that a lone male brandishing a knife entered the business demanding money but the employee refused to comply and the suspect fled on foot empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 foot to 6 foot 3 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds and having a heavy build. He had dark hair and wore dark track pants and a dark coloured top.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Leamington Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.